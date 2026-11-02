Halloween has passed, but the dread lingers. With Vizag’s weather setting the mood, there’s no better time to keep the screams going. From slashers to cult classics, here are five horror films to keep you hooked well into the post-Halloween season.

5 Horror Films to Keep You Hooked After Halloween

1. Fear Street (Trilogy)

If you’re into generational curses and a generous dose of gore, the Fear Street trilogy is a great place to start. Set across different timelines, the films explore the dark history of Shadyside, a town plagued by horrific killings, and its wealthy, seemingly perfect neighbour, Sunnyvale. Whether you grew up on R. L. Stine or are discovering Fear Street for the first time, you’re in for a ride through eerie supernatural horror, slasher sequences, and small-town drama.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby follows Rosemary Woodhouse, a young woman who moves into a New York apartment with her husband, Guy. Soon after settling in, the couple becomes friendly with their elderly neighbours, the Castevets. However, as Rosemary becomes pregnant, she begins noticing strange behaviour around her and grows increasingly suspicious of the people closest to her. The film builds its horror through paranoia, manipulation, and the unsettling possibility that nobody around Rosemary is who they claim to be.

Where to watch: Apple TV

3. The Substance (2024)

Fading Hollywood star Elisabeth Sparkle is fired from her fitness TV show for being past her prime, so she turns to a black-market treatment called The Substance, which creates a younger version of herself, Sue, on the condition that the two swap bodies every seven days. This arrangement eventually spirals into a disturbing battle over identity, beauty, and control, as the line between the two women collapses.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (rent)

4. The Thing (1982)

Imagine being stranded in Antarctica with nowhere to run and no way of knowing whether the person beside you is still human. In John Carpenter’s The Thing, a group of American researchers at a remote polar station encounter a mysterious life-form that can imitate any living thing, and with communication cut off and trust fading fast, they must work out who among them can still be trusted.

Where to watch: Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video (rent)

5. [REC] (2007)

For found-footage horror fans, this Spanish film is an excellent pick. Television reporter Angela Vidal and her cameraman tag along with firefighters on a routine night shift in Barcelona, until an emergency call to an apartment building, where a woman has reportedly attacked a neighbour, goes terrifyingly wrong. When the authorities seal the building and trap everyone inside, the cameraman’s footage drops you into the middle of the outbreak, with no easy escape and little time to understand what is happening.

Where to watch: YouTube

If Halloween passed you by, consider this your second chance: dim the lights, pull a weighted blanket over you, and let the horror films above do the haunting. No costume, no crowds, just you and a very good reason to sleep with the lamp on tonight.

Also read: 10 Upcoming OTT Releases We Can’t Wait to Watch

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