Prabhas Birthday Fever Grips Vizag

Bursting crackers and dancing to hit numbers of Prabhas, his fans went gaga at theatres in Visakhapatnam, where his blockbusters Varsham and Chatrapati were re-released Thursday night to celebrate the hero’s 47th birthday. Besides theatres like Inox, AAA Cinemas, Melody and Gokul, restaurants such as SOMAA witnessed a big gathering of Prabhas fans who thronged venues from different parts of the city on the occasion of his birthday. In some areas, the fans took out bike rallies, causing traffic jams.

With a worldwide fan base, Prabhas, in his 24-year film career journey, has endeared himself to millions who fondly call him their ‘darling’. Making his debut with Eeswar, which was released in 2002, the tall, handsome hero, also known as ‘rebel star’, has become the first pan-India superstar with his ‘Baahubali’ image. Having acted in over two dozen films, he scaled to dizzying heights, delivering several industry hits like Varsham, Chatrapati, Mirchi, Salaar, Kalki, Baahubali and its sequel.

Winner of several awards for his impressive performances, he is now one of India’s highest-paid actors. He also has the highest-grossing films that crossed the Rs. 500-crore mark worldwide. After Raajasab, fans are eagerly waiting for his next movies, Fauzi and Spirit, which are currently on set.