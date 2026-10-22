Bhavani Devotees Die in Kakinada Road Accident

Four devotees on ‘Bhavani deeksha’ died, and another one sustained injuries in a road accident on the highway near Kattipudi junction in Kakinada district on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a Scorpio vehicle hit them while they were crossing the road.

About 40 Bhavani devotees from Denkada in the Vizianagaram district were on their way to Vijayawada by a private travel bus to seek blessings from the goddess. When the bus reached Kathipudi, it developed a technical snag, and the driver parked the vehicle on the roadside.

Some of the devotees got out of the vehicle and were going to a nearby shop when the vehicle hit them.

The dead were identified as Ch. Erraiah (38), L. Seetharam (45), Bonela Sattibabu (40) and Tatipudi Sivaprasad (40).

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu