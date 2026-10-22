Poll Process Halted in 100 AP Civic Bodies

The poll process in 13 corporations and 87 municipalities in Andhra Pradesh has come to a halt following a directive by the Supreme Court to the State Election Commission to look into the complaints with regard to the nomination process.

The court gave the directive while hearing the plea filed by the YSRCP, which complained about the prevention of its candidates from filing papers in several municipalities by the ruling party.

In the wake of the SC directive, SEC Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha issued an order halting the election process.

The Supreme Court ordered the SEC to postpone publishing the final list of candidates.

The opposition YSRCP accused the ruling party of indulging in violence and preventing candidates from filing papers.

The TDP, on the other hand, denied the charges. It has alleged that the YSRCP filed a number of petitions in a bid to stall the poll process.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu