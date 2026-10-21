Police Commemoration Day Marked in Visakhapatnam

Rich tributes were paid to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Visakhapatnam on October 21, marking Police Commemoration Day.

Speaking at a programme held at the police memorial on Beach Road, City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi assured all help to the families of the police martyrs.

Recalling the sacrifices of the police personnel, the CP said the police have been working hard for the safety and security of the people facing a number of challenges.

Listing the measures initiated to check the crime, he said the modern technology was being used to tackle the cybercrime, drug trafficking and financial frauds.

The CP called upon the police personnel to be people-friendly and ensure law and order in the fast-developing city of Visakhapatnam.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore, Navy officials, retired police officials, family members of police personnel and others were present.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu