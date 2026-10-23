Forget boring mornings: 5 new breakfast places in Vizag to try now!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and in Vizag, this doesn’t have to be boring. Many restaurants and hotels cater to every craving, making it hard to choose. We have gathered a list of newly opened and popular breakfast places in Vizag where you can turn drowsy mornings into great ones with a hearty meal!

New Breakfast Places in Vizag You Need to Try Out!

1. Sripatham

This is the place to hit for those South Indian breakfast cravings. Located on VIP Road, Siripuram, Sripatham serves premium tiffins and warm beverages. The place is peaceful, with devotional music playing above and intricate wooden furniture. Must-try dishes include the crispy Ghee karam dosa, sambar idly, sweet pongal, and their delicious filter coffee.

Location: Asilmetta

2. Third Wave Coffee

Bangalore’s prominent specialty coffee and quick-service restaurant has reached our coastal city! With a store at Inorbit Mall and an outlet cafe on Waltair Road, the coffee scene has improved significantly.

The cafe has recently launched breakfast menu combos starting from Rs 150 to Rs 350. You’ll find plenty of options. If you’re looking for an affordable, quick breakfast spot in Vizag, be sure to try this place!

Location: Waltair Main Road

3. The Breakfast Club

Living in the coastal city, we always look for places to enjoy food by the beach. This pop-up stall at RK Beach is whipping up some delicious breakfast options like avocado paneer sandwiches, fruit bowls, iced lattes, and more. If you want to romanticize your weekends with a good breakfast spot, hit this club!

Open on weekends at RK Beach, opposite Bayview Hotel. DM @thebreakfastclub.vizag for online orders during weekdays

4. Andhra Bhavan

Andhra Bhavan is a pure-veg tiffin spot where the menu starts at Rs 20. You can find freshly made dosas and idlis, served with different kinds of chutneys, which hit the spot. They also offer beverages like hot badam milk, filter coffee, irani tea, and more to end the meal right.

Location: Rushikonda

5. Kanchipura

Located at MVP, Kanchipura is a pure vegetarian restaurant serving delicious South Indian tiffins. Must-try items include Ghee Podi Dosa, Masala Pesarattu, and ghee karam sabar idli. The ambience is clean with well-spaced chairs, tables, and bright lighting.

Location: MVP Colony

Ranging from continental cuisine to traditional tiffins, these breakfast places in Vizag have it all! So, next time you are looking for a cute breakfast spot to try, give these a chance!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.