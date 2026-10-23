Women’s Safety in Vizag: What Locals Have to Say

In 2025, the National Annual Report & Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) surveyed 12,770 women across 31 cities and ranked Visakhapatnam among the safest for women. We spoke with Vizagites of different ages and walks of life to understand the city’s ground reality.

We asked women what safety looks like in their everyday lives, what risks they face in public, private, and digital spaces, and what individuals and communities can do to address them. We also asked whether they have ever felt uncomfortable while travelling and what would make their commutes better. We asked men what resources they think are lacking in supporting women’s safety, and what steps workplaces can take to protect their female employees. Here is what they had to say.

Women’s Safety: A Discourse – Voice of Vizag

Celina, 22, Student

Women instinctively avoid dark, isolated streets, groups of men who catcall, and unwanted stares. Many also feel uncomfortable using public restrooms or changing rooms. Bystander intervention and consent education are essential to addressing these concerns.

I have felt uncomfortable while travelling, but honestly, I don’t think anything can make it entirely safe when men behave this way. Travelling in a group feels safer.

Meena, 26, Corporate Employee

Staring, teasing, and inappropriate touching make public spaces uncomfortable for women. Even in private spaces, men’s behaviour can be unpredictable. Carrying pepper spray, sharing live locations with trusted contacts, staying alert, and setting firm boundaries can help. Communities must also promote safety awareness and consent education across genders.

I have felt uncomfortable while travelling, especially on long-distance journeys. Learning to drive can offer greater independence, while travelling with family, where possible, and keeping loved ones informed can provide an added layer of security.

Pushpa, 23, Homemaker

Women often feel the need to be guarded even around parents, friends and colleagues, as people’s intentions are not always easy to discern. Stalking and manipulative behaviour can make public spaces and even platonic relationships feel unsafe. In private spaces, social pressure around marriage and the stigma attached to separation can keep women in unhappy or abusive relationships. Online, catfishing and unwanted advances can further exploit emotional vulnerability. Respecting boundaries, avoiding judgement and speaking up against inappropriate behaviour are essential. While communities must step up, women also need to prioritise their well-being.

When it comes to transit, women often feel compelled to keep their families informed about their whereabouts, companions and return times. Having to follow this routine every time they step out reflects the safety concerns that we live with. Encouraging women to speak up, holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring that complaints are taken seriously are crucial to making travel safer.

Perspectives of Men on Women’s Safety

Manish, 9, School Student

When asked what respecting girls means to him, the nine-year-old said it’s “normal” for everyone. To him, respect isn’t something special, just part of how people treat each other.

Arjun, 24, BHMS Student

I think panic buttons should be implemented more widely, and self-defence tools should be made readily available to women.

Akhil, 30, Corporate Employee Who Works Remotely

Poor street lighting, especially in tourist areas, poses a significant safety risk at night. Women also need proactive support from families and helplines when they reach out. Social conditioning often normalises abuse, including marital rape, while a lack of consent undermines women’s autonomy.

Workplaces should provide secure cab facilities for women working late. They should also invest in mental health support for men and educate them about consent, emotional regulation and respectful behaviour, helping address the attitudes that can contribute to violence against women.

Krishna, 50, Auto Driver and Father of Three

Although Vizag is often considered safe, the stigma around reporting harassment means many incidents go unaddressed. As an auto driver, I know that not all drivers behave alike, and some may exploit passengers.

Women’s safety in private spaces also depends on men treating them with respect. While upbringing and social conditioning can influence behaviour, men must be held accountable for their actions. I have a daughter whom I trust to travel for a college sports trip. However, I also believe women have a responsibility to behave in ways that uphold their families’ trust.

From these opinions, it’s safe to say that while women are mostly focused on defending themselves, men have offered their own share of input, largely shaped by how they understand what women’s safety means to them. Stay tuned for Part 2 of our women’s safety discourse, where we explore what the police and the law add to these experiences.

Also read: Voice of Vizag: What Locals Really Think of AI

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