Prabhas’ Fauzi Glimpse Unveiled on His Birthday

The much-awaited glimpse of Fauzi, starring Prabhas, was released on October 23, coinciding with the hero’s birthday. Starting with an interesting episode during World War II, the glimpse reveals the hero’s character in the period action drama.

As a strong and rebellious soldier, Prabhas looks impressive in Fauzi, promising an action-packed show. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the pan-India movie is slated for release on March 19, 2027.

Made on a budget of over Rs. 500 crore under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, the film also stars Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in key roles.

On set, Fauzi is set to complete shooting by year-end. Meanwhile, the glimpse is getting a good response from cine-goers on social media.