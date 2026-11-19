‘Mana Sankara Vara Prasad Garu’, one of this year’s blockbusters, is among the movies selected for screening at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), being held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026.

Released for Pongal, the film brings together hero Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi. The family entertainer became a big hit, grossing about Rs. 300 crore.

IFFI showcases films from different countries and languages under the theme ‘Stories without Borders’. As part of it, the organisers have announced the selection of several Telugu films for screening during the festival.

Other Telugu films chosen for the IFFI event 2026 include ‘Sing Geetam’, directed by the late Singeetham Srinivasa Rao in his nineties, and ‘Chennai Love Story’.