Pawan Kalyan Announces Separation from Wife Anna Konidala

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala have announced their separation by mutual consent.

In a joint statement released late on Monday night, they said: “After sharing a significant part of our lives, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority. During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey.”

The actor-turned-politician married Anna Lezhneva, a Russian, in 2013 after legally divorcing Renu Desai, an actress who shared the screen with the hero in the films Badri and Johnny.

The actor first married Nandini of Visakhapatnam in 1997. After their separation, he tied the nuptial knot to Renu Desai in 2009.

While Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai have two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, he and Anna Lezhneva have two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.