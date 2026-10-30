GVMC Poll Campaign Ends Today

With the GVMC poll campaign coming to an end this (Friday) evening, contesting candidates switched to the top gear, speeding up their voter outreach drive.

After being affected by the Arnab cycle for two days, the campaign gained steam on Thursday. Equipped with digital screens and DJ decks, the campaign vehicles were seen going round streets wooing voters. Many candidates prefer a door-to-door visit to drum up the people’s support. Handing over voter slips and reminding them of their symbol, candidates promise to address residents’ grievances if voted to power.

Being in power, the TDP seems to be ahead in the campaign with local MP Sribharat, VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal and MLAs leading from the front.

On behalf of the YSRCP, former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and party senior leader K.K. Raju are actively participating in the campaign.

While the YSRCP campaigns with a slogan ‘Save Vizag’, the TDP chants the ‘Cheppam…chestunnam’ (Doing what we promised) mantra.

As several aspirants in the TDP failed to get the party ticket, they remained in the fray as rebel candidates worrying the official nominees.

Party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has warned the rebels of disciplinary action if they fail to withdraw from the contest.

Meanwhile, rain lashed on Friday morning, casting a shadow on the last-day campaign.

Also read: Cyclone Arnab weakens, but rain and gusty winds to continue in Vizag in coming days

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu