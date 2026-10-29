Yuva Puraskar for Andhra University Researcher

Pavani Pasumarthi, a researcher of the Andhra University Department of Music and Dance, has been selected for the prestigious ‘Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar’ from the Central Sangeet Natak Academy.

The Government of India has given the award for her outstanding services to the field of music.

Pavani Pasumarthi received the award from Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sangeet Natak Academy Chairperson Sandhya Purecha at a function held recently at Ravindra Bhavan in New Delhi. The highest award was given in recognition of her unparalleled services, talent and commitment to the field of Indian classical music and cultural heritage.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar congratulated Pavanix Pasumarthi on getting the honour.

He expressed the hope that she would achieve more such awards in the future and bring fame to the university.

Dean K. Rajendra Prasad, professors A. Anuradha and others participated in the programme.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu