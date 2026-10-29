AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections Rescheduled to November 5

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed polling for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections from November 3 to November 5 to avoid a shortage of police personnel and polling staff.

As per the revised schedule, repolling, if required, will be held on November 6, while counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 7.

ULB polls to remain unchanged

Polling for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will proceed as scheduled on November 1, followed by repolling, if necessary, on November 2 and counting on November 3.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha confirmed the decision after consulting Collectors and district election authorities in cyclone-affected areas. The SEC said the MPTC and ZPTC elections were rescheduled because their original polling date coincided with the counting of ULB votes, putting pressure on the available personnel.

The revised schedule was notified on Wednesday, while the ULB election dates remain unchanged.

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