GVMC Polls See Candidates Hit Campaign Trail

Amid the cacophony of drum beats, bursting of crackers and blaring DJ sounds, the candidates who are contesting in the GVMC elections are seen in the streets meeting voters.

Following their supporters in good numbers, candidates of different parties prefer door-to-door campaigns to drum up the public support.

They also target the crowdy places like rythu bazaars, parks and key junctions to cover a maximum number of voters.

They are seen trying their hands at everything to catch the eye of voters. They prepare tea when they stop at a roadside stall and try making dosa, taking a ladle and a stapula from the vendor.

With only five days left for the campaign, candidates sweat it out to reach out to every voter in their wards.

Senior leaders, including MLAs, are on the campaign trail for the victory of their parties’ candidates. Alliance MLAs Vamsikrishna Srinivas, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ganababu, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Palla Srinivasa Rao and P. Vishnukumar Raju are actively taking part in the campaign in their respective constituencies. Former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of YSRCP is toil-ing to ensure a win for party nominees in Visakhapatnam South.

M.V. Pranav Gopal, Chairman of VMRDA and a strong leader of TDP, leaves no stone unturned for the party’s win in the prestigious polls.

On Sunday, Pranav Gopal extensively campaigned in the 22nd ward in support of party candidate G. Mangaveni. He explained to the people about the progress achieved in the city in the last two-and-half years.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu