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    Vizag Rain Alert: Check Special Officers List, Helpline Numbers

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Vizag Rain Alert: Check Special Officers List, Helpline Numbers

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates17 hours ago

Vizag Cyclone Alert: Special Officers List, Helpline Numbers

With a cyclonic storm approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, Visakhapatnam District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has appointed special officers to monitor heavy rainfall, disaster preparedness, and relief measures across Vizag as part of the cyclone alert. Residents can contact the following helplines and designated officers for assistance.

Cyclone control room: Important helpline numbers

  1. Collector’s Office, Visakhapatnam: 0891-2590100, 0891-2590102
  2. GVMC toll-free helpline: 1800 4250 0009
  3. GVMC WhatsApp: 9014218870
  4. APEPDCL (electricity emergencies): 7382299975
  5. Medical emergencies: 8985181874, 9398786818
  6. Fire and emergency services: 101, 112, 0891-2563582
  7. Fisheries Department: 9491808388
  8. RDO Office, Visakhapatnam: 0891-2562977
  9. RDO Office, Bheemunipatnam: 8309020063

Control rooms have also been opened at the Tahsildar offices of all 11 mandals in the district.

Special officers and contact numbers

  1. Bheemunipatnam: 9849903854 — Bheemunipatnam RDO
  2. Visakhapatnam East: 9848355128 — Executive Director, SC Corporation
  3. South Visakhapatnam: 9849903825 — Visakhapatnam RDO
  4. North Visakhapatnam: 9100109164 — District Cooperative Officer
  5. Visakhapatnam West: 9000013610 — District Tourism Officer
  6. Gajuwaka: 6309944449 — VMRDA Estate Officer
  7. Pendurthi: 9849902145 — District Council Chief Executive Officer
  8. Anandapuram: 9848933874 — ZM, APIIC
  9. Padmanabham: 9494918484 — Special Deputy Collector
  10. Mulagada: 7992416144 — VMRDA OSD
  11. Pedagantyada: 9849903829 — Special Deputy Collector

Additional mandal-level coordination has been assigned to officers from the SC Corporation, Revenue Department, District Cooperative Department, Tourism Department and VMRDA.

Cyclone Alert: Outlook from October 26, Landfall in Vizag Expected October 28

A developing cyclonic storm is expected to strengthen on October 26 and 27 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Winds near landfall are forecast at 115-125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph. Visakhapatnam is likely to see rain, thundershowers and strong winds on October 26. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected on October 27 and 28, and showers may continue on October 29.

Residents are advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas and follow IMD updates and district administration instructions.

Also read: Cyclone Preparedness: How Vizag Residents Can Stay Safe

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.

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