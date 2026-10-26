Vizag Cyclone Alert: Special Officers List, Helpline Numbers

With a cyclonic storm approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, Visakhapatnam District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has appointed special officers to monitor heavy rainfall, disaster preparedness, and relief measures across Vizag as part of the cyclone alert. Residents can contact the following helplines and designated officers for assistance.
Control rooms have also been opened at the Tahsildar offices of all 11 mandals in the district.
Additional mandal-level coordination has been assigned to officers from the SC Corporation, Revenue Department, District Cooperative Department, Tourism Department and VMRDA.
A developing cyclonic storm is expected to strengthen on October 26 and 27 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Winds near landfall are forecast at 115-125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph. Visakhapatnam is likely to see rain, thundershowers and strong winds on October 26. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected on October 27 and 28, and showers may continue on October 29.
Residents are advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas and follow IMD updates and district administration instructions.
Also read: Cyclone Preparedness: How Vizag Residents Can Stay Safe
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