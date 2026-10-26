Vizag Cyclone Alert: Special Officers List, Helpline Numbers

With a cyclonic storm approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, Visakhapatnam District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has appointed special officers to monitor heavy rainfall, disaster preparedness, and relief measures across Vizag as part of the cyclone alert. Residents can contact the following helplines and designated officers for assistance.

Cyclone control room: Important helpline numbers

Collector’s Office, Visakhapatnam: 0891-2590100, 0891-2590102 GVMC toll-free helpline: 1800 4250 0009 GVMC WhatsApp: 9014218870 APEPDCL (electricity emergencies): 7382299975 Medical emergencies: 8985181874, 9398786818 Fire and emergency services: 101, 112, 0891-2563582 Fisheries Department: 9491808388 RDO Office, Visakhapatnam: 0891-2562977 RDO Office, Bheemunipatnam: 8309020063

Control rooms have also been opened at the Tahsildar offices of all 11 mandals in the district.

Special officers and contact numbers

Bheemunipatnam: 9849903854 — Bheemunipatnam RDO Visakhapatnam East: 9848355128 — Executive Director, SC Corporation South Visakhapatnam: 9849903825 — Visakhapatnam RDO North Visakhapatnam: 9100109164 — District Cooperative Officer Visakhapatnam West: 9000013610 — District Tourism Officer Gajuwaka: 6309944449 — VMRDA Estate Officer Pendurthi: 9849902145 — District Council Chief Executive Officer Anandapuram: 9848933874 — ZM, APIIC Padmanabham: 9494918484 — Special Deputy Collector Mulagada: 7992416144 — VMRDA OSD Pedagantyada: 9849903829 — Special Deputy Collector

Additional mandal-level coordination has been assigned to officers from the SC Corporation, Revenue Department, District Cooperative Department, Tourism Department and VMRDA.

Cyclone Alert: Outlook from October 26, Landfall in Vizag Expected October 28

A developing cyclonic storm is expected to strengthen on October 26 and 27 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Winds near landfall are forecast at 115-125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph. Visakhapatnam is likely to see rain, thundershowers and strong winds on October 26. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected on October 27 and 28, and showers may continue on October 29.

Residents are advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas and follow IMD updates and district administration instructions.

Also read: Cyclone Preparedness: How Vizag Residents Can Stay Safe

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