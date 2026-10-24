Vizag Cyclone: 7 Ways to Prepare and Stay Safe

Memories of Cyclone Hudhud remain etched in the hearts and history of the city and its people. Uprooted trees, damaged buildings, and long power outages proved how vulnerable coastal areas are to cyclones. As another system develops over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its October 24 bulletin, said it could intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move toward the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28. While the potential storm may seem frightening, acting responsibly can help keep us safe. Read on to learn how Vizag residents can prepare for the cyclone.

Cyclone Preparedness: How Vizag Residents Can Stay Safe

1. Stay informed without getting overwhelmed

Social media is notorious for filling our feeds with dramatic visuals, recycled content, and unverified claims. It is therefore important to avoid consuming and spreading misinformation. Instead, rely on instructions and bulletins published by the Andhra Pradesh government, the IMD, and local disaster management authorities.

2. Prepare an emergency kit in advance



Heavy rain and power cuts can disrupt daily life, so prepare for the uncertain time ahead by stocking up on essentials in an accessible, waterproof bag. These include, but are not limited to, non-perishable food, drinking water, medicines, a first-aid kit, a power bank, and important documents.

3. Secure your home before the weather worsens



Bringing potted plants and other loose items indoors well before the rains start is an ideal way to stay prepared. Also inspect your doors, windows, and the general structure of your home, and check for loose roofing and other hazards.

4. Avoid unnecessary travel



Weather like this calls for staying indoors until further notice. If travel is essential, take appropriate safety measures. It is advisable to avoid travelling once a cyclone alert has been issued. Similarly, this is not the time to romanticise a visit to the Vizag beach or to loiter around water bodies.

5. Take extra precautions if you live near the coast



Residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas should pay close attention to evacuation instructions and have access to a safe shelter. Fishermen should also avoid venturing out to sea until further notice.

6. Keep family members reassured



Avoid panic, especially when you have children and older adults at home. Explain the situation to them, the measures being taken and how they can keep themselves safe. Make sure they also know whom to contact and where to go if evacuation becomes necessary.

7. Don’t return to normal activities immediately



Safety does not end once the cyclone crosses our coast, as the aftermath can still pose serious risks. Damaged infrastructure, fallen trees and exposed electrical wires are best left alone. Alert the concerned authorities and wait for official confirmation before returning to evacuated areas.

While it is tempting to compare this cyclone with Hudhud, forecasts can change as meteorologists continue to track the situation in Vizag. Instead of waiting, prepare now and keep up with IMD and local authority updates.

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