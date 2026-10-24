Quit Doomscrolling With These Fun Hobbies in Vizag

Doomscrolling has become a habit for many of us, especially Gen Z. But some are finding solace in hobbies that offer something more lasting than fleeting dopamine hits. From exploring creative pursuits to building communities, here are a few hobbies in Vizag that might inspire you to put your phone down.

Hobbies to Convince You to Stop Doomscrolling

1. Discussion Clubs, but Make It About Movies

Remember when communities came together to watch movies and discuss them? The beauty of community screenings lies in the shared love for cinema, something Vizagites know all too well. Far from being a lost art, these gatherings remind us that beneath our many layers, we are all stories waiting to be told, heard, and discussed. If that sounds like your kind of evening, give Vizag Cinephiles a try!

2. Photography, but Better

What’s more interesting than capturing yourself? How about photographing the nature we often overlook? Wildlife photography, in particular, teaches you to observe, wait, and let the moment find you. It is about capturing something fleeting and preserving it for others to experience. Join WildVizag for expeditions around the city or check out the Vizag Bird Watchers Society to explore the art of observing nature through your lens.

3. For Those Looking to Find Their Calm

In 2026, Vizag’s Mahila Manovikas made headlines by creating the world’s largest bunting of crocheted Indian flags for Independence Day, earning a Guinness World Record. Crochet is a timeless hobby that brings people of all ages together and offers a calming, hands-on creative outlet. If you have been contemplating picking up a crochet hook, consider this your sign! Check out Mahila Manovikas and become part of the growing community.

4. Get in Touch With Your Roots

Sometimes, reconnecting with nature is as simple as walking along the beach, going barefoot on the grass or tending to a plant. You could start small with a low-maintenance succulent or an indoor plant suited to Vizag’s climate. Before you know it, you might find yourself deep into terrace gardening, figuring out fertilizers and planning seasonal blooms. If nurturing plants sounds like your kind of therapy, check out City Terrace Garden (CTG) and Vanamaali in Vizag. Who needs to doomscroll for gardening tips when you can learn from fellow plant enthusiasts?

5. For Those Who Love a Little Competition

Physical activity isn’t the only way to get your dopamine fix. If you prefer staying indoors while putting your mental skills to the test, try Mahjong. The game challenges your memory, pattern recognition, strategic thinking and attention, making it an engaging alternative to endless scrolling. If you enjoy a little friendly competition, check out The Vizag Mahjong Club, which regularly holds meet-ups at cafes and venues such as Veux Cafe, Bean Board and Waltair Club.

If you have been feeling guilty about doomscrolling, recognising the habit is already a start. You don’t have to change everything overnight. When you’re ready, pick one of the many hobbies in Vizag that interests you, make time for it and see where it takes you!

Also read: Rediscovering Telugu Literature, One Book at a Time

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