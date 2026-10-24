Yo! Recommends: New OTT releases to watch this weekend!

The weekend is here, and you know what that means! It is time for fun and relaxation after working hard all week. And what better way to keep yourself entertained than by binge-watching the week’s new OTT releases? From popular blockbuster movies to returning television series, there is something for everyone to watch. Here are our favourite picks from the latest OTT releases!

New OTT Releases This Week: Dorothy, Lupin Part 4 & More!

Dorothy

Premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, this sensational movie is now available on OTT! Starring Sananth, Rishikanth, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, this crime drama movie follows 2 inseparable friends whose lives are drastically transformed by Dorothy’s arrival.

OTT: Netflix

Chaar Yaar

Set in the early 2000s, this drama follows four middle-class friends who turn to car theft to escape their financial burdens. Their plans to escape debt shackles come with new problems involving the police and the gangsters.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Lupin: Part 4

After the events of Part 3, Assane Diop is still in prison and wants to leave his criminal past behind. But this peace is cut short when a mysterious thief orchestrates a series of museum robberies across Paris and frames him. Assane escapes prison and revives his Lupin persona to uncover the real thief and clear his name.

OTT: Netflix

Sumo Didi

This film is inspired by the life of India’s first female professional sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave. The biographical sports drama showcases her journey as she overcomes body-shaming and societal pressures while tackling patriarchal expectations.

OTT: Zee5

Gajab Raat

Ajay Dixit is a corrupt police officer whose perfect life turns upside down when an injured woman is thrown from a moving car. As he investigates the complex attack, he uncovers a murder conspiracy and wonders whether to change his ways for good.

OTT: Netflix

Love in Disguise

This Korean drama revolves around a young woman who goes undercover to protect the heir to a powerful business empire, while investigating his suspected involvement in a murder.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Where’s Wanda season 2

The German-language comedy series is returning for a new eight-episode season. The Klatt family is in the main focus, with their daughter, Wanda, being caught standing over a dead body, and her parents, Carlotta and Dedo, who are working towards proving her innocence and uncovering the truth.

OTT: Apple TV

The Terminal List season 2

The television series based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, True Believer, returns for a new season! Chris Pratt returns as James Reece, shifting from a revenge thriller to a global espionage operation. While he is tasked with uncovering a conspiracy, Reece has to confront secrets tied to his own family history.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

With this week’s new OTT releases, you’ll have plenty to choose from! Ranging from emotional biographies to intense suspense thrillers, there is something for every streamer. So, let us know which of these releases is going on your watchlist this weekend in the comments below!

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