Cyclone Arnab: Impact Across Vizag

Cyclone Arnab has everyone talking, and as we assess the impact of the severe weather, here’s a roundup of the events that have disrupted everyday life and challenged our sense of normalcy in Vizag.

Power cuts and fallen trees

Several neighbourhoods across Visakhapatnam have reported power cuts, including MVP Colony, Simhachalam, Marripalem, Vadlapudi, Kurmannapalem, Yendada, Anandapuram, Chinamushidiwada, Gambheeram, Seethammadhara, Kancharapalem, Kapparada, Duvvada, Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili), Jyothi Nagar, Murali Nagar, Vuda Colony, Madhavadhara, Urvasi Junction and Dayal Nagar. Several other areas have also been affected.

Around 400 trees were reported to have fallen across Visakhapatnam district. GVMC and Roads and Buildings Department teams are working to clear the fallen trees and restore access to affected roads.

Waterlogging and evacuation efforts

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in low-lying parts of the district, disrupting commuter movement. While the District Collector reported no inundation as of Wednesday morning, the IMD issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning until 5.30 am on Thursday for Yanam and 13 Andhra Pradesh districts: Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and West Godavari.

Meanwhile, more than 55,000 people were evacuated across Andhra Pradesh, three deaths were reported, and 39 NDRF teams were deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Train, flight and bus services disrupted

Transport services faced widespread disruptions, with around 102 train services cancelled and several others rescheduled or partially affected between October 27 and 29. At least 36 flight cancellations were reported across Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports. Meanwhile, APSRTC cancelled around 160 bus services in Visakhapatnam district, affecting routes connecting the city with Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada and other destinations.

Fishing communities count their losses

Nearly 500 families live across five coastal fishing communities in Visakhapatnam. Ramadasu, secretary of the Boyaveedhi fishermen’s society, recounts their experience and calls for long-term protective measures.

“People in our community and neighbouring villages were frightened as the cyclone intensified. After 9 PM, the rain and winds grew stronger, overturning boats and washing away motors, nets and other fishing equipment. Many fishermen may struggle to resume work for 10 days or longer. In Thotaveedhi, waves entered homes, forcing residents to move nearly a kilometre away, while some families are still clearing water from their houses. Women involved in storing and selling fish have also been affected.”

Ramadasu said the damage was less extensive than during Hudhud but stressed the need for lasting solutions. While acknowledging GVMC’s repeated advisories and the Fisheries Department’s compensation efforts, he urged the government to establish a mini jetty to protect boats and fishing equipment, along with a cyclone-resistant retaining wall to safeguard homes from waves. He said these measures were needed in Boyaveedhi, Thotaveedhi, Bheemunipatnam, Eguvapeta, Annavaram and Uppada to reduce the impact of future cyclones.

What comes next?

The impact of Cyclone Arnab in Vizag is evident in power cuts, damaged property, waterlogged homes and disruptions to essential services. While the authorities’ preparedness measures are commendable, the damage highlights the need to address existing gaps and strengthen the city’s response to future cyclones. With Vizag bracing for further impact on the night of October 28, residents are advised to remain indoors and follow official advisories.

Also read: Cyclone Arnab: Check Vizag’s Latest Rainfall and Relief Statistics

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