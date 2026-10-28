Cyclone Arnab: GVMC Prepares 56 Vizag Relief Centres

As Cyclone Arnab impacts Visakhapatnam, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has prepared 56 rehabilitation centres across the city to accommodate residents from vulnerable areas. According to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, on Tuesday evening, 25 families from the North Zone had been shifted to Athithi Kalyana Mandapam, where food arrangements were also made.

The civic body directed officials to ensure that rehabilitation centres were equipped with drinking water, sanitation facilities, food and other essential amenities. Additional Commissioner P. M. Satyaveni was assigned to oversee these arrangements, with staff deployed to monitor the facilities.

As part of its preparations for Cyclone Arnab, GVMC reviewed arrangements at three relief centres on October 27: the Bheemili RDO Office, Bheemili Zonal Office and GVMC MFC Upper Primary School.

The civic body has also directed zonal officials to identify residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, alert them in advance and facilitate their evacuation to safer locations whenever necessary.

Meanwhile, the district administration’s update issued at 9 am on Wednesday, October 28, reported that 15 of 49 district relief centres had been opened, sheltering 329 people. A total of 329 food packets had also been supplied.

Image Credits: Collector Visakha

Also read: Cyclone Arnab: Check Vizag’s Latest Rainfall and Relief Statistics

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