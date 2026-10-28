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Now Reading: Arnab crosses the coast

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    Arnab crosses the coast

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Arnab crosses the coast

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates14 hours ago

Cyclone Arnab Landfall Near Yanam, Vizag Records 20 cm Rainfall
Cyclone Arnab crossed the coast between Yanam and Narasapuram on Wednesday morning after its landfall process lasted six hours.

Heavy rain, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 110 to 125 kmph, affected several districts across Andhra Pradesh, with Visakhapatnam and Kakinada bearing the brunt.

Visakhapatnam recorded an average rainfall of 20 cm, throwing normal life out of gear. As a result, low-lying areas of the city became waterlogged, making vehicular movement difficult.

Strong gusts of wind uprooted several trees, which fell on electric wires and disrupted power supply.

It was a nightmarish experience for residents in several parts of the city, as they spent the entire night without electricity.

Several train, bus and flight services to and from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled due to the extremely severe cyclonic conditions.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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