Red Alert Issued for Vizag and 4 Andhra Pradesh Districts

The department has also issued a flash flood alert for Alluri, Anakapalle, Vizag, Srikakulam, Konaseema, Krishna and East Godavari districts.
Heavy rainfall lashed several areas on Tuesday due to Cyclone Arnab’s impact. Strong gusts of wind uprooted trees and electric poles in the Godavari districts.
Officials have advised residents in coastal areas to remain alert until the landfall process is complete. People have been urged to avoid venturing outdoors unless it is an emergency and to follow official instructions.
The disaster management authorities have stressed that public safety should be prioritised, particularly in areas at risk of heavy rainfall, strong winds and flash floods.
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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu