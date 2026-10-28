Red Alert Issued for Vizag and 4 Andhra Pradesh Districts

Even as Cyclone Arnab crossed the coast near Yanam, the Meteorological Department warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday due to the cyclone’s impact. A red alert has been issued for Vizag, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

Very heavy rainfall is also likely in Krishna, NTR and Bapatla districts. An orange alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Guntur and Palnadu districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The department has also issued a flash flood alert for Alluri, Anakapalle, Vizag, Srikakulam, Konaseema, Krishna and East Godavari districts. Heavy rainfall lashed several areas on Tuesday due to Cyclone Arnab’s impact. Strong gusts of wind uprooted trees and electric poles in the Godavari districts. Officials have advised residents in coastal areas to remain alert until the landfall process is complete. People have been urged to avoid venturing outdoors unless it is an emergency and to follow official instructions. The disaster management authorities have stressed that public safety should be prioritised, particularly in areas at risk of heavy rainfall, strong winds and flash floods.