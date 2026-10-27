Visakhapatnam High Alert: Heavy Rain Forecast Till October 29

The Visakhapatnam district administration has been placed on high alert ahead of possible heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until October 29. District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has directed all departments to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to minimise risk to life and property.

Winds could reach 70–80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph, amid the prevailing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The Collector has ordered officials to coordinate preparedness and ensure rescue, relief and rehabilitation teams are ready for emergencies.

Officials from the police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), revenue, electricity, health, transport, Panchayat Raj and water resources departments have been instructed to coordinate closely.

Arrangements for vulnerable areas

The district administration has directed officials to identify risks in hilly areas, low-lying localities, villages and residential areas vulnerable to heavy rainfall. Authorities have been asked to be ready to evacuate residents to safer locations wherever necessary. Relief centres in flood-prone areas must be kept ready, with adequate drinking water, sanitation and toilet facilities. Electricity department personnel and equipment should also be available to address possible power disruptions.

Relief centres in flood-prone areas must be kept ready, with adequate drinking water, sanitation and toilet facilities. Electricity department personnel and equipment should also be available to address possible power disruptions.

The Collector has instructed officials to ensure that JCBs and other machinery are readily available to clear trees that may fall across roads during heavy rain and strong winds.

Fishermen advised against venturing into the sea

The Fisheries Department officials have been directed to warn fishermen against venturing into the sea during the adverse weather conditions. They should also ensure that boats and fishing nets are moved to safe locations.

Residents are advised to remain alert, follow official instructions, and contact the relevant helplines in case of an emergency.

Medical teams, emergency medicines and ambulances are to be kept ready. Special medical camps should be arranged wherever required to address weather-related emergencies.

Officials’ leave cancelled; round-the-clock monitoring

The Collector has directed officials and staff of all departments to remain at their respective headquarters. Previously sanctioned leave has been cancelled as part of the precautionary measures.

No leave should be granted without permission until further orders, the Collector stated in the special instructions issued to the district administration.

Round-the-clock command and control rooms have been established at the Collectorate, GVMC and field-level offices to monitor the situation and coordinate emergency responses.

The district administration has stressed the need for effective precautionary, rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures to prevent loss of life and property.

Emergency contact numbers

Residents can contact the following helplines for emergency assistance and information:

District Control Room: 0891-2590100, 0891-2590102

GVMC Helpline: 1800 4250 0009

EPDCL Helpline: 1912

Emergency Helpline: 112

Residents are advised to stay alert, follow official instructions, and contact the relevant helplines in case of an emergency.

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