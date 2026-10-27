Cyclone Arnab: Flights Disrupted in Vizag

Cyclone Arnab has disrupted air travel across Andhra Pradesh, with several flights cancelled or diverted at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports on Tuesday, October 27.

At Visakhapatnam’s Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, four Air India Express flights connecting the city with Hyderabad and Bengaluru were listed as cancelled by noon, while four IndiGo services were diverted. Chennai airport also reported the cancellation of three IndiGo flights connecting Chennai with Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

At Vijayawada airport, additional cancellations affected IndiGo services connecting the city with Kadapa, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, along with an Air India Express service to and from Visakhapatnam.

Amid Cyclone Arnab, flights have been disrupted, and airport authorities have advised passengers to check their flight status with the respective airlines before leaving for the airport, allow extra travel time and prepare for possible delays.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Visakhapatnam through October 29, with winds expected to reach 60-70 kmph and gusts of up to 80 kmph on October 28. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay alert to official weather updates and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Also read: Vizag to Bangkok Direct Flights Begin October 27

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Cyclone Arnab updates.