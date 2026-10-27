Cyclone Arnab: 30 trains cancelled, 3 rescheduled in Vizag

In view of Cyclone Arnab in Vizag, South Coast Railway’s Visakhapatnam Division has announced 30 train cancellations and three reschedulings. The cancellations affect services connecting Visakhapatnam with Secunderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and several other destinations.
According to a notice attributed to the Vizag Division, the affected trains are scheduled for October 27 and 28, and the three rescheduled services will run with revised departure timings. Passengers travelling to and from Visakhapatnam are advised to check their train status and confirm the latest operational updates before commencing their journey.
The following trains are cancelled as per the notice.
Train No. 17243 Guntur – Rayagada Express
Train No. 12740 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express
Train No. 07037 Charlapalli – Chennai
Train No. 17219 Machilipatnam – Visakhapatnam
Train No. 18522 Guntakal – Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express
Train No. 22882 Bhubaneswar – Pune Superfast Express
Train No. 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah
Train No. 17016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar
Train No. 12728 Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam
Train No. 12862 Mahbubnagar – Visakhapatnam
Train No. 20810 Nanded – Sambalpur
Train No. 17244 Rayagada – Guntur
Train No. 12739 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad
Train No. 07038 Chennai – Charipalli
Train No. 12718 Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express
Train No. 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam
Train No. 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
Train No. 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
Train No. 20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam
Train No. 22875 Visakhapatnam – Guntur Uday Express
Train No. 22876 Guntur – Visakhapatnam
Train No. 12717 Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada Ratnachal Express
Train No. 7268 Visakhapatnam – PVP
Train No. 7267 PVP – Visakhapatnam
Train No. 17220 Visakhapatnam – Machilipatnam
Train No. 18521 Visakhapatnam – Guntakal
Train No. 67285 Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam
Train No. 67286 Visakhapatnam – Rajahmundry
Train No. 12727 Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad
Train No. 12861 Visakhapatnam – Mahbubnagar
Three trains will run late under the revised schedule. The Simhadri Express, in both directions between Guntur and Visakhapatnam (Train Nos. 12739 and 12740), has been rescheduled by five hours on October 28. On October 27, the Tirupati–Visakhapatnam Express (Train No. 18505) will depart six hours later than usual.
Passengers travelling on these services should confirm the revised departure time before reaching the station.
For assistance related to the cyclone-related train cancellations and rescheduling, the poster lists the following contact numbers:
Passengers should verify these contact details with the railway authorities before relying on them.
Passengers scheduled to travel on October 27 and 28 should check the latest train-running status through official Indian Railways channels before leaving home. Those whose trains have been cancelled or rescheduled should confirm the applicable refund, alternative travel, and ticket-related procedures.
For official updates, passengers can visit the Indian Railways enquiry website or check the NTES train enquiry service.
With weather conditions potentially affecting railway operations, passengers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and follow official railway announcements.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Cyclone Arnab updates.