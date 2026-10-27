Cyclone Arnab: 30 trains cancelled, 3 rescheduled in Vizag

In view of Cyclone Arnab in Vizag, South Coast Railway’s Visakhapatnam Division has announced 30 train cancellations and three reschedulings. The cancellations affect services connecting Visakhapatnam with Secunderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and several other destinations.

According to a notice attributed to the Vizag Division, the affected trains are scheduled for October 27 and 28, and the three rescheduled services will run with revised departure timings. Passengers travelling to and from Visakhapatnam are advised to check their train status and confirm the latest operational updates before commencing their journey.

List of cancelled trains

The following trains are cancelled as per the notice.

Trains cancelled on October 27, 2026

Train No. 17243 Guntur – Rayagada Express

Train No. 12740 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express

Train No. 07037 Charlapalli – Chennai

Train No. 17219 Machilipatnam – Visakhapatnam

Train No. 18522 Guntakal – Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express

Train No. 22882 Bhubaneswar – Pune Superfast Express

Train No. 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah

Train No. 17016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar

Train No. 12728 Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam

Train No. 12862 Mahbubnagar – Visakhapatnam

Train No. 20810 Nanded – Sambalpur

Trains cancelled on October 28, 2026

Train No. 17244 Rayagada – Guntur

Train No. 12739 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad

Train No. 07038 Chennai – Charipalli

Train No. 12718 Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express

Train No. 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam

Train No. 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Train No. 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Train No. 20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam

Train No. 22875 Visakhapatnam – Guntur Uday Express

Train No. 22876 Guntur – Visakhapatnam

Train No. 12717 Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada Ratnachal Express

Train No. 7268 Visakhapatnam – PVP

Train No. 7267 PVP – Visakhapatnam

Train No. 17220 Visakhapatnam – Machilipatnam

Train No. 18521 Visakhapatnam – Guntakal

Train No. 67285 Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam

Train No. 67286 Visakhapatnam – Rajahmundry

Train No. 12727 Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad

Train No. 12861 Visakhapatnam – Mahbubnagar

Three trains rescheduled

Three trains will run late under the revised schedule. The Simhadri Express, in both directions between Guntur and Visakhapatnam (Train Nos. 12739 and 12740), has been rescheduled by five hours on October 28. On October 27, the Tirupati–Visakhapatnam Express (Train No. 18505) will depart six hours later than usual.

Passengers travelling on these services should confirm the revised departure time before reaching the station.

Railway assistance numbers

For assistance related to the cyclone-related train cancellations and rescheduling, the poster lists the following contact numbers:

Railway phone numbers: 83003, 83004, 83005, 83006

BSNL landline numbers: 0891-2746330, 0891-2744619

Mobile numbers: 7780787054, 8712641255

Passengers should verify these contact details with the railway authorities before relying on them.

What should passengers do?

Passengers scheduled to travel on October 27 and 28 should check the latest train-running status through official Indian Railways channels before leaving home. Those whose trains have been cancelled or rescheduled should confirm the applicable refund, alternative travel, and ticket-related procedures.

For official updates, passengers can visit the Indian Railways enquiry website or check the NTES train enquiry service.

With weather conditions potentially affecting railway operations, passengers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and follow official railway announcements.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Cyclone Arnab updates.