Cyclone Arnab to Cross Andhra Coast Near Yanam

The extreme severe cyclone lies centred 170 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 180 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 270 km east of Machilipatnam at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday and is likely to cross the coast near Yanam on the morning of October 28.

According to the latest National Bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speed is likely to reach 125-135 kmph while crossing the coast.

The sea is expected to be very rough, and there is a risk of storm surge with waves rising 1 to 2 metres above normal, inundating coastal areas. This is likely to be particularly severe in Kakinada and Yanam.

Fishermen are strictly advised not to venture into the sea till October 29.

Huts may be completely destroyed; pucca houses may suffer partial damage.

Electricity and telephone poles may be damaged, and large trees may fall.

Officials warn people not to come out unless it is an emergency and to move to safe areas.

Also read: Cyclone Arnab Update: Storm to Cross Andhra Coast Near Yanam by October 28; Extremely Heavy Rain Forecast for Visakhapatnam

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu