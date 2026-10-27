Cyclone Arnab Update Heavy Rain Forecast for Vizag

Visakhapatnam, October 27: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab over the west-central Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) press bulletin issued at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

The cyclone was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on October 27, near latitude 16.0°N and longitude 84.3°E. It was located approximately 220 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 240 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 340 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam.

The system moved west-northwestwards at a speed of around 20 kmph during the preceding six hours. The IMD said it was likely to continue moving west-northwestwards until Tuesday evening before turning northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Winds of up to 150 kmph are expected during landfall.

The IMD has forecast maximum sustained wind speeds of 125–135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph, when the cyclone crosses the coast. Wind speeds are expected to intensify along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Across the coastal districts of Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Krishna and Bapatla, gale-force winds could reach 125–135 kmph, with gusts of up to 150 kmph from the early hours to the forenoon of October 28.

After landfall, wind speeds are expected to gradually decrease, although strong winds are likely to persist through Wednesday and into Thursday.

Extremely heavy rainfall warning for Visakhapatnam

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts on October 27.

The warning continues into October 28, with extremely heavy rainfall forecast at isolated places in the Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna and Bapatla districts, along with Yanam.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in several other districts, including parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has warned that rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, localised flooding and disruption to road and rail traffic. Flash flood risk has also been flagged across several coastal Andhra districts over the next 36 hours.

Storm surge warning for low-lying coastal areas

A storm surge of around 1–2 metres above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh during landfall. The IMD bulletin identifies areas near Kakinada and Yanam as locations where the maximum peak surge is expected.

Coastal residents, particularly those in vulnerable and low-lying settlements, should follow evacuation instructions and advisories issued by local authorities.

The bulletin also warns of possible damage to thatched and kutcha houses, power and communication poles, trees, standing crops and coastal infrastructure. Waterlogging could affect roads, while rail services and signalling systems may face disruption.

Sea conditions to deteriorate

Sea conditions along and off the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts are expected to deteriorate from rough to very rough on Tuesday morning, becoming high to very high by the afternoon and phenomenal from Tuesday night until landfall.

High-wave alerts have been issued for several stretches of the Andhra Pradesh coastline. Along the Visakhapatnam coast, between Palmanpeta and Bheemunipatnam, waves of around 2.9–3.5 metres are forecast until 11.30 pm on October 27.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coasts from October 27 to 29. Fishing operations are to remain suspended during the warning period.

Danger signals at ports

The following port warnings were reported in the bulletin issued at 2.30 pm on October 27:

Kakinada Port: Great Danger Signal No. X.

Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram and Bheemunipatnam ports: Great Danger Signal No. IX.

Machilipatnam and Nizampatnam ports: Great Danger Signal No. VIII.

Kalingapatnam, Krishnapatnam and Vadarevu ports: Local Cautionary Signal No. III.

Conditions expected to improve after October 28

While the cyclone is expected to bring its most severe weather during Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the IMD forecasts a gradual reduction in wind speeds after landfall.

On October 29, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, including the Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts. Rainfall activity and wind speeds are expected to ease further on October 30 and 31.

The IMD has advised people in affected areas to remain indoors, avoid vulnerable structures and stay away from waterlogged roads and coastal areas. Residents should follow official weather bulletins, evacuation directions and traffic advisories as the cyclone approaches the coast.

The next update from the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre was scheduled for 3.30 pm on October 27.

Source: India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam — Press Bulletin issued at 2.30 pm IST on October 27, 2026.

Also read: Cyclone Arnab: 30 trains cancelled, 3 rescheduled in Vizag

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu