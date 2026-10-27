Vizag to Bangkok Direct Flights Begin October 27 

Planning a trip to Thailand just got easier for Vizag travellers. Air India Express is set to launch direct, non-stop flights between Vizag and Bangkok from October 27, with services operating twice a week.

The new service will operate from Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, giving travellers from Vizag and across Andhra Pradesh a direct connection to the Thai capital without having to take a connecting flight. The new route will also offer onward connections to other destinations across Southeast Asia.

According to the schedule released by the airport operator, flight IX 904 will depart Vizag at 11:35 am and arrive in Bangkok at 4 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting October 27.

For the return journey, flight IX 903 will depart Bangkok at 2:10 am and arrive in Vizag at 3:55 am on Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning October 28.

The new route adds to the growing international air connectivity of Vizag, making travel to Thailand more convenient for those planning holidays, business trips or journeys across Asia.

GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited, which operates the airport, said the service would strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s international connectivity and support tourism, trade and business links.

With direct flights now on the schedule, travellers from Vizag will have another option for getting to Bangkok without a layover. Passengers are advised to check the latest timings, fares and booking details with Air India Express before planning their trip.

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