Cyclone Arnab: South Coast Railway Cancels, Alters Train Services

With Cyclone Arnab approaching, South Coast Railway has announced cancellations and changes to multiple train services from October 27 to November 4, 2026, to ensure passenger safety.

According to the announcement, the Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Night Express (18515) and the Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Night Express (18516) will remain cancelled from October 29 to November 4.

The Visakhapatnam – Koraput Passenger (58538) will be cancelled from October 27 to 30, while the Koraput – Visakhapatnam Passenger (58537) will be cancelled from October 28 to 31.

Additionally, the Visakhapatnam – Koraput Intercity Express (18512), scheduled to depart on October 30, and the Koraput – Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (18511), scheduled to depart on October 31, have been cancelled.

The Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger (58501) and Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Passenger (58502) will also remain cancelled from October 27 to 30.

The Hirakhand Express services have also been modified. The Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express (18447) will be short-terminated at Rayagada for services departing from October 27 to 30.

Meanwhile, the Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express (18448) will originate from Rayagada instead of Koraput from October 28 to 31.

Passengers are advised to check the latest train status before commencing their journeys and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary due to Cyclone Arnab.

Also read: Vizag Rain Alert: Check Special Officers List, Helpline Numbers

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