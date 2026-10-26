Cyclone Threat Looms Over Vizag as Arnab Intensifies

A cyclonic system is brewing over the Bay of Bengal, threatening to trigger heavy to very heavy rain in the next three days in parts of Andhra Pradesh, with Visakhapatnam and its neighbouring districts bearing the brunt.

Named as ‘Arnab’, the cyclone is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclone by Tuesday morning.

According to IMD, the very severe cyclone will cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Bapatla in the early hours of Wednesday with a wind speed ranging from 120 to 140 km/hr.

In the wake of the cyclone threat, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Sunday and directed the officials of all departments to work in coordination.

People living in the low-lying areas should be shifted to safer places and provided with food, water and medical facilities.

Meanwhile, a control room was set up at the Collectorate to provide all help to the public round the clock.

People have been advised to contact the control room (8912590100 and 8912590102) for any help during emergencies.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu