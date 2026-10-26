While the entire week can feel like a Monday, with the angst of leaving your comforting weekend behind and being part of the hustle culture, we have collated some offbeat things to do in Vizag as a collective fight against the Monday blues. Read on to explore activities you can engage in without falling into the depths of existential dread.

Here’s How to Beat the Monday Blues in Vizag

1. Plan a Monday lunch or dinner

We’ve somehow come to associate weekends with elaborate meals and trying new places. Why not extend that excitement to Mondays? Instead of waiting for an influencer to recommend a place or falling down a rabbit hole looking for the perfect restaurant, take charge and discover one yourself. You could also explore our guides to new breakfast places and the most happening cafes in Vizag for some inspiration.

2. Socialise for a change

We’ve often spoken about Vizag’s evolving social scene. But before venting on Reddit about the lack of discussion groups or social clubs, why not start something of your own? Invite a few people over, host an online or offline gathering, and spend an evening exchanging stories and perhaps a few laughs. If organising isn’t your thing, you can always check out the existing social clubs in Vizag.

3. Pick up a new hobby

In this digital age, people, especially Gen Z, are rediscovering what the internet fondly calls grandma hobbies. Think knitting, gardening, painting, or simply spending time with something that doesn’t demand your attention every three seconds. These slow-paced activities offer a much needed break from doomscrolling. And no, you don’t have to commit to a hobby for life. Treat it like a trial period: try something for a week or two, see how it feels, and decide whether it’s worth keeping.

4. Delegate and surprise yourself

If the thought of Monday’s workload ruins your Sunday evening, here’s a practical tip: let your Saturday self do your Monday self a favour. Get the smaller, non-urgent tasks out of the way over the weekend, leaving anything that needs approval, collaboration, or serious thought for Monday. Consider it a tiny act of kindness across the space-time continuum.

5. Exercise, but responsibly

A gentle reminder: Mondays are not New Year’s Day. You don’t need to reinvent yourself by 6 PM, hit 10k steps, burn a specific number of calories, or emerge from the gym as a completely transformed person. Start small, take a walk, stretch a little, or simply move at your own pace. Fitness isn’t a Monday-only subscription, and you can start whenever you’re ready. If you’re looking to get moving, check out these gyms in Vizag. Or, if you’d rather ease into the week with some grounding energy, explore the city’s yoga centres.

6. Turn up the nerd in you

There’s no better time to reconnect with your inner bookworm. If you were an avid reader as a child but can barely find the time to finish a page now, consider this your little nudge. You don’t have to read a classic or an extensive piece of literature to prove a point. Pick up whatever sparks your curiosity and brings back a little whimsy. And if you’re looking to rediscover Telugu literature, we have recommendations for that, too.

At the end of the day, the idea isn’t to romanticise every Monday or pretend that weekday stress doesn’t exist. It’s simply to find little things that make the Monday blues in Vizag feel less like something to endure. Consider these activities as thought starters, pick what works for you, and give yourself something to look forward to. The weekend will get here when it gets here. Until then, there’s life to live on a Monday, too!

Also read: Women’s Safety: A Discourse – Voice of Vizag

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