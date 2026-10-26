Cyclone Arnab to Bring Heavy Rain to Vizag

Cyclone ‘Arnab’ lays centred in the central Bay about 600 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam. It moves west-southwestwards for the last six hours and has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday.

The cyclone is likely to intensify rapidly in the next 12 to 24 hours and turn into a very severe cyclone by Tuesday.

It is likely to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm between Narasapuram and Tuni along the north coast of Andhra Pradesh on October 28.

The wind speed during landfall may be 100 – 120 kmph.

According to the latest warnings from IMD, Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas are expected to experience wind gusts of 115-125 kmph.

Very heavy rains on October 27 and 28 will cause flooding in low-lying areas.

Trees and electric poles may fall, causing severe disruption to power and communication systems.

Sea will be very rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into it.

Those living in slums, old houses or low-lying areas have been advised to shift to the government evacuation centers or safe buildings in advance.

People have been advised to avoid travelling completely.

Drinking water sufficient for at least three days should be kept at home. Torch lights with extra batteries and fully charged power banks should also be kept ready.

It has also been advised to keep Aadhaar cards and insurance/property documents in a waterproof cover and keep enough cash.

Also read: ‘Arnab’ threat looms over Vizag

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu