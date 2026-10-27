Cyclone Arnab: 5 Things to Avoid for Your Safety

Hudhud, Titli, Gulab, and now Arnab. For Vizag residents, cyclones are one of the not-so-great perks of living along the coast, bringing inconveniences such as power cuts, waterlogged roads, drenched laundry and fallen trees. While years of living through cyclones may have taught residents what to expect, knowing what to avoid is just as important as knowing how to prepare. With Cyclone Arnab putting Vizag on alert, here are five things to avoid during a storm, along with essential safety tips to keep yourself and your family safe.

Cyclone Arnab: 5 Things to Avoid During a Storm

1. Don’t hoard essentials

During emergencies, it is quite common for people to stock up on essentials, leading to panic buying. However, what people often forget is that they only need to stock up for the period during which the storm or natural disaster is expected to persist, rather than an entire month. Panic buying or purchasing more than necessary can leave other families struggling to find basic supplies.

To avoid such situations, it is advisable to keep an emergency kit ready at home. If you are putting one together specifically for the storm, pack only what you need instead of stocking up on surplus.

2. Don’t let children play outside in the rain

It can be challenging to keep children occupied during unexpected school holidays, but cyclone safety comes first. Avoid letting them play outdoors in the rain, as it can expose them to health and safety risks. Reaching a doctor may also be difficult due to severe weather and disrupted transport.

Keep them occupied indoors with games, books, drawing, or their favourite movies and web series until it is safe to venture outside.

3. Don’t use elevators unnecessarily or stand near glass surfaces

Frequent power cuts can leave apartment elevators unreliable and people stranded inside. Avoid using lifts during a cyclone and take the stairs if it is safe to do so.

Make sure windows and doors are properly secured before the weather worsens. Avoid standing near glass surfaces when strong winds and heavy rain hit. Moreover, If glass breaks or windows are damaged, do not attempt repairs while the storm is in full force.

4. Don’t assume the worst is over when the weather suddenly calms down

People may be tempted to celebrate when a cyclone suddenly seems to calm down. However, this temporary lull could mean that the eye, or the relatively calm centre of the cyclone, is passing over the area. The strong winds may return once the other side of the storm arrives.

Even if the weather appears clear for a while, do not assume the danger has passed until authorities confirm that it is safe. Avoid stepping outside just because the rain and wind have temporarily eased.

5. Don’t drive or walk through floodwaters

Floodwater can conceal hazards beneath the surface, making it difficult to spot open manholes, potholes, fallen electrical wires and damaged road surfaces. What appears to be a shallow stretch of water could pose serious risks to both pedestrians and motorists.

If you live in a low-lying area, follow official instructions and evacuate to a safer location if advised. It is equally important to act early, while roads remain accessible, rather than delaying evacuation and putting yourself at greater risk.

To wrap up, stay indoors, avoid beaches and other water bodies, check on elderly neighbours, and keep your phones charged. Follow official updates and local authorities’ instructions for the latest weather alerts and cyclone safety advisories.

Also read: Arnab: 53 Trains Cancelled

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