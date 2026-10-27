Vizag CP Urges Public to Report Corruption

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has called upon people of Vizag to join hands in eradicating corruption. Speaking after releasing a poster as part of Vigilance Awareness Week, the CP said that Vizag residents should approach Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials without fear if anyone demands a bribe at government offices. He stressed that public awareness is essential to creating a corruption-free society.

Officials at the programme shared the following contact details for lodging complaints:

Toll-free number: 1064

WhatsApp number: 94404 40057

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 0866-2428770

People can directly report corruption through these channels. Officials assured that the identities of those providing information would be kept strictly confidential.