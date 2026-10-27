Cyclone Arnab: Ketan Garg Issues Alert for Vizag Residents

The severe Cyclone Arnab in the Bay of Bengal intensified into an extremely severe cyclone on Tuesday morning and several parts of Vizag began experiencing rainfall under its impact.

Forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall until Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an alert and advised people in low-lying areas to move to safer places.

In a statement, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg advised Vizag residents to stay indoors for the next three days amid the prevailing weather conditions caused by Cyclone Arnab, and step out only in case of an emergency.

The Commissioner cautioned the public against taking shelter under trees, hoardings, or in dilapidated buildings.

He directed the staff to alert residents in low-lying areas and take necessary measures to ensure their safety. He also instructed that drains be cleaned regularly to ensure the free flow of water.

In case of an emergency, people can contact GVMC through its toll-free number, 1800 4250 0009, or WhatsApp at 9014218870. Also read: Arnab: 53 Trains Cancelled