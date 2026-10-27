Keeping passenger safety in mind, the APSRTC has cancelled around 160 bus services in the wake of Cyclone Arnab. According to Visakhapatnam Regional Manager B. Appalanaidu, who inspected Dwaraka Bus Station on Tuesday, several suggestions were made to officers and staff regarding the operation of bus services.

In addition to the complete suspension of services to Chintapalli and Bhadrachalam, buses from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Amalapuram, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Ichchapuram and other destinations have also been temporarily cancelled. The cancellations will continue on October 28 due to the cyclone’s impact. If weather conditions are favourable, bus services are expected to resume as usual from October 29.

Appalanaidu said that necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the safe operation of APSRTC bus services and help passengers reach their destinations. Buses were also kept ready to transport people to safer locations in case of an emergency. Officials were instructed to take precautionary measures to protect APSRTC depots, buses and other property from potential damage caused by the cyclone.

The Regional Manager appealed to the public to postpone their journeys in view of the prevailing weather conditions.