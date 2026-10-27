5 Series to Watch During Cyclone Arnab in Vizag

With Cyclone Arnab putting Vizag on alert, outdoor plans can wait. If you’re spending the day indoors and need a break from repeatedly checking the weather, watch these series for a refreshing distraction, whether you’re in the mood for comfort, comedy or a little horror.

5 Series to Binge-Watch While Cyclone Arnab Keeps You Indoors

1. Midnight Diner

Based on the manga Shinya Shokudo by Yaro Abe, this Japanese anthology follows a chef known as the Master, who runs a small eatery in Tokyo. Each episode features a different customer whose meal brings back memories or opens up a part of their life. The Master quietly listens and offers non-judgmental advice. Watch this for a soothing, slow-paced experience.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Arrested Development

If you enjoy witty, fast-paced satire with a documentary-style narrator, this series about the Bluth family is worth a watch. The wealthy Orange County real estate family falls into disarray after patriarch George Bluth Sr. is arrested for white-collar crime. His son Michael tries to keep the business afloat while managing his relatives and their endless antics.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

3. Marianne

This French horror series follows a novelist whose fictional nightmares begin spilling into real life. When she returns to her hometown, she finds herself caught up in unsettling secrets involving people she thought she knew. Add supernatural scares and a touch of black magic, and you have a creepy watch for those who enjoy a good horror story.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Crashing

Living in an abandoned hospital is unusual enough, but sharing it with five other people makes things even more interesting. This British comedy follows six housemates as they navigate friendships, awkward romances and questionable life choices. Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series is worth checking out if you enjoyed Fleabag.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Broad City

Created by and starring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, this comedy follows two best friends trying to figure out adulthood in New York City. Between work, dating and everyday misadventures, their lives rarely go according to plan. Centred on female friendship, the series is a reminder that not every little thing needs to be taken seriously.

Where to watch: JioHotstar or Airtel Xstream Play

With these recommendations spanning different genres, your time indoors during this gloomy weather is sorted, with a refreshing distraction to keep you entertained. While you catch up on these series, remember to keep an eye on official cyclone updates, stay safe and let the next episode take it from there.

Also read: Make Your Watchlist Feel Like Vizag in October

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.