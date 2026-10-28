Vizag Updates: Cyclone Arnab Rainfall and Relief Statistics

As per the latest updates, Vizag recorded an average rainfall of 236.7 mm as Cyclone Arnab continued to impact the region, according to the District Command Control Room’s report issued at 9 am on Wednesday, October 28. While the report listed an orange alert for the district, a subsequent update announced a red alert for Visakhapatnam.

Rainfall, Relief and Response at a Glance

Gopalapatnam recorded the highest rainfall at 323.2 mm, followed by Pedagantyada at 263.4 mm, Gajuwaka at 245.4 mm, Pendurthi at 249.2 mm and Visakhapatnam Rural at 237.6 mm. Other areas also recorded significant rainfall, including Seethammadhara at 213.4 mm, Anandapuram at 204.4 mm, Bheemunipatnam at 205.6 mm, Maharani Peta at 197.6 mm, Mulagada at 224.8 mm and Padmanabham at 239.6 mm.

The district administration has prepared 49 relief centres, of which 15 have been opened. A total of 329 people have been sheltered at these centres, and 329 food packets have been supplied. Meanwhile, 3,200 fishermen and 2,451 boats have returned safely to shore, with no fishermen or boats reported at sea.

As part of healthcare preparedness, nine pregnant women have been shifted to primary health centres, community health centres and area hospitals, while five are yet to be shifted. Four deliveries have been recorded since the cyclone alert, including three normal deliveries and one caesarean. Twelve medical camps have been conducted, with 74 people treated. Additionally, 15 ambulances and seven mobile medical units are on standby, while 80 hospitals have power backup.

The cyclone has affected infrastructure and essential services across the district. Within GVMC limits, 308 trees have fallen, of which 104 have been cleared.

The district has deployed one NDRF team, eight fire service units, 285 police personnel and swimmers, 75 boats, 63 JCBs and earth movers, 30 tree-cutting teams and 50 generators. Eleven special officers, one for each mandal, have also been assigned.

The district control room has received 444 calls, including 308 reports of fallen trees and 104 related to power supply. Of these, 127 calls had been attended to, while the remaining complaints were being addressed.

The Collectorate control room can be reached at 0891-2590100 and 0891-2590102. Residents can also contact GVMC at 9914218870 or 1800-4250-0009.

Safety Advisory: Residents Urged to Stay Indoors

As updates continue to come in, the Vizag district administration has reiterated its advisory urging residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until Cyclone Arnab passes. People have been asked to stay away from beaches, rivers, overflowing tanks, fallen electric wires and damaged buildings. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until October 29.

Residents in low-lying areas and kutcha houses should move to the nearest relief centre when instructed by officials. Pregnant women nearing delivery have been advised to contact their local ANM or call 108. Schools remain closed on October 28.

Also read: Red alert issued for Vizag and other districts

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