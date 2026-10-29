Vizag Trains Cancelled, Diverted Due to Waterlogging

Several Vizag trains have been cancelled, diverted, rescheduled or short-terminated due to waterlogging between Ichchapuram and Palasa. Read on to discover the full list!

Cancelled trains: The Vizag trains cancelled on October 29 include the Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam Passenger (58531), Visakhapatnam–Brahmapur Passenger (58532), Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam Express (18525), Visakhapatnam–Brahmapur Express (18526) and Visakhapatnam–Bhubaneswar New Superfast Express (22820).

Short-terminated and rescheduled trains: The Bhubaneswar–Palasa Passenger (68419), departing on October 29, will be short-terminated at Chatrapur, while the Palasa–Bhubaneswar Passenger (68420) will originate from Chatrapur instead of Palasa. The Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express (18448), which departed on October 28, will also be short-terminated at Palasa. Meanwhile, the Gunupur–Cuttack Passenger (68434), scheduled to depart at 2.45 am on October 29, has been rescheduled to 7 am.

Diversions: Several long-distance trains that departed on October 28 were diverted via alternate routes due to the waterlogging. These include the Tiruchchirappalli–New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express (20610), SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah AC Express (22864), Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma Express (12704), SMVT Bengaluru–Balurghat Weekly Express (16523), Tirupati–Puri Express (17480), Secunderabad–Bhubaneswar Visakha Express (17016), SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express (12864) and Tirunelveli–Purulia Superfast Express (22606). The trains are using alternate routes via stations including Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul and Kharagpur, depending on the service.

South Coast Railway is arranging a special train between Vizag and Palasa to help stranded passengers. Help desks have also been set up at Vizag, Vijayawada and other major stations. Railway officials are coordinating with the State Government to restore normal train services as soon as possible.

Passengers are advised to check the latest train updates before travelling.

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