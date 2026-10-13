South Coast Railway Tests Water Quality Across All Four Divisions

To ensure a supply of safe, clean, and potable drinking water to passengers, rail users, and railway residents across all four divisions of the zone, the South Coast Railway conducted an extensive weekly water quality testing drive.

The drive covered railway stations, residential colonies, railway hospitals, health units, training institutes, schools, DRM offices, and workshop offices.

At railway stations, 2,419 drinking water samples tested across 78 stations for residual chlorine achieved a 100 per cent fit rate.

In bacteriological testing across 71 stations, 187 out of 200 samples analysed were declared fit.

Furthermore, of the 16 chemical test samples collected across 16 stations, five have been declared fit, while the remaining 11 results are still awaited.

In the railIn the railway colonies and other administrative and healthcare units, all 754 samples tested across 35 locations for residual chlorine got a 100 per cent fit rate; all 66 samples across 29 locations tested for bacteriological parameters and the two samples across two locations tested for chemical standards met all safety parameters with complete compliance.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu