Father Dies, Son Critical in Gas Fire After Family Clash in Vizag

An altercation between a man and his son over the use of gas at home led to a clash resulting in a fire and the death of the former at PM Palem in Vizag on Sunday.

According to police, S. Govinda Rao, a lorry cleaner living in Chandrampalem in PM Palem, argued with his son Trinath over gas. In a fit of anger, they let gas leak out and lit a matchstick.

In the fire that broke out, both father and son sustained severe burns. Alerted by neighbours over 112, police rushed to the house and admitted them to a hospital in Rushikonda. With their condition turning critical, they were shifted to KGH, where Govinda Rao succumbed to his burns, while his son is battling for life.

Their other family members were out when the incident took place.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu