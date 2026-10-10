Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Finalises BC Quota for Local Body Polls

Chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet at its meeting in Amaravati on Saturday took an important decision on reservations for BCs in local body elections.

The Cabinet finalised the reservations based on the Rajiv Ranjan Commission’s report. Reservations were finalised in eight categories — Gram Panchayat Ward Member, Sarpanch, MPTC, MPP, ZPTC, ZP Chairperson, Municipal Ward Member, Municipal Chairperson, and Mayor.

It was decided to provide 26. 73 per cent reservation for BCs for panchayat ward members; 27.95 per cent (sarpanchs); 25.55 per cent (MPTCs); 24.60 per cent (MPPs); 24.60 per cent (ZPTCs). 23.08 per cent (ZP chairpersons), and 32. 7 per cent (urban ward members). While it was 35.02 per cent for mayors, 32.03 per cent was allotted to municipal chairpersons.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu