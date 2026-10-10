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Now Reading: GVMC getting ready for polls

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    GVMC getting ready for polls

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GVMC getting ready for polls

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam2 hours ago

GVMC Elections: Zone-Wise Ward List of All 10 Zones in Vizag

With a notification for the local body elections likely to be issued in a day or two, the GVMC is gearing up to conduct the polls.

After delimitation, the number of wards under its purview has risen from 98 to 120, with the north zone having the most at 20 wards, followed by Gajuwaka (19).

Over 18.40 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the corporation elections in 1,990 polling centres.

For the second time, direct elections are being held for the Mayor post. Earlier, D.V. Subbarao of TDP was elected directly by the people in the 1987 elections, the first such instance.

Following is the breakdown of wards in 10 zones in the GVMC limits after delimitation:

Zone 1 (Bhimili), five wards; zone 2 (Madhurawada), seven wards; zone 3 (East), 18 wards; zone 4 (South), 16 wards; zone 5 (North), 20 wards; zone 6 (West), 17 wards; zone 7 (Gajuwaka), 19 wards; zone 8 (Aganampudi), 5 wards; zone 9 (Anakapalle), six wards; zone 10 (Pendurthi), seven wards.

Read also: PCB cracks the whip on erring industries

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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