Supreme Court clears the way for Andhra Pradesh local body polls

The Supreme Court cleared the decks for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh after striking down petitions related to the polls.

The YSRCP filed a petition in the court seeking postponement of the local body elections till the completion of the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. The court dismissed the plea and ordered elections to be held with the existing electoral rolls.

The Supreme Court also dismissed an appeal by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the High Court order that struck down a 34% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in local body elections.

With all legal tangles cleared, elections are likely to be held in the next two months, and a notification will be issued in a day or two.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu