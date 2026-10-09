World Egg Day: NECC hosts egg fest at Visakhapatnam RK Beach

Known for its high-quality protein and nutritional value, the egg has millions of fans because it provides plenty of energy. With 4.3 billion eggs consumed worldwide every day, they have a place in almost every household kitchen. With almost zero GI (Glycemic Index), an egg, according to doctors, is the best breakfast for people with diabetes.

To raise awareness of its health benefits, World Egg Day is celebrated on the second Friday in October (today). This year, the day is celebrated with the theme ‘Protein that powers and protects’.

In Visakhapatnam, the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) is organising a special programme at RK Beach at 5 p.m. to mark the World Egg day.

According to NECC zonal chairman T. Sridhar, the public will be served a variety of egg dishes at a subsidised rate. Visitors can enjoy the tasty eggs while watching entertainment shows planned for the evening.

State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, Women and Child Welfare Minister G Sandhya Rani, local MP Sribharat, and others will attend the event.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu