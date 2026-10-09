Vizag Air Pollution: APPCB Slaps Rs 16.32 Crore on Errant Units

To curb rising air pollution in Vizag and improve public air quality, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has intensified its environmental monitoring and enforcement drive. As part of its environmental protection initiatives, the APPCB continuously monitors industrial emissions and takes necessary measures to ensure strict compliance with prescribed ambient air quality standards and pollution control regulations.

In December 2025, after air pollution levels increased in Visakhapatnam city, the APPCB found that emissions and smoke from certain industries were adversely affecting air quality. The industries were directed to comply with the prescribed emission standards strictly, ensure effective operation and maintenance of pollution control equipment, and take necessary measures to prevent excessive smoke and pollutant emissions from their premises.

As part of the air pollution control measures, Task Force teams inspected several industries in January 2026. During these inspections, Task Force teams detected deficiencies in compliance with air quality standards at certain industries. The APPCB subsequently issued notices to the concerned industries under applicable regulations, directing them to take necessary corrective and pollution control measures.

However, despite continuous monitoring, repeated inspections, and issuance of notices, the air quality situation in Visakhapatnam did not show the expected improvement. Consequently, the APPCB intensified its focus on industrial operations in the city. During this process, the APPCB observed that certain industries were not complying with environmental regulations and prescribed pollution control standards.

Accordingly, the APPCB imposed environmental compensation on the errant industries under applicable regulations. In this regard, the APPCB issued orders imposing a total environmental compensation of Rs. 16.32 crore on certain industries operating in the Visakhapatnam area for violations of environmental norms and pollution control standards.

The APPCB said that in an industrially developing city like Visakhapatnam, effective monitoring of industrial emissions, proper operation and maintenance of pollution control systems, and strict implementation of prescribed standards are crucial to controlling air pollution.

Board Chairman P. Krishnaiah, in a statement, appealed to the public to act responsibly alongside industries in controlling air pollution. He urged citizens to reduce the use of private vehicles as far as possible and make greater use of public transport. He also advised vehicle owners to get their vehicles regularly checked for pollution emissions.

The Chairman appealed to the public not to dump or burn garbage, dry leaves, plastic, or other waste material on roads or in open areas.

He also urged people to ensure that construction and demolition waste is not dumped in open spaces.

Also read: CM guarantees sufficient water to Visakhapatnam

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu