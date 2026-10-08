Andhra University in Visakhapatnam plans Rs 70 crore library

Andhra University has proposed setting up a District Central Library with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of about Rs 70 crore, according to Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar.

It will be built on an area of ​​about 80,000 sq ft. AU will get half, and the rest will go to the public library. It will be constructed as a single iconic building, and Andhra University students can also use the public library.

The first floor will have a multi-purpose hall with a capacity of 200, an arrival lobby, an exhibition display, and a coffee kiosk. Level 1 will include collection-reading facilities, seating for newspapers and periodicals, an open collection, a general reading room with a capacity of 100, a lone reading room, group discussion rooms, a seminar room, and a digital library. Students will use Level 2 as a multimedia centre with 80 systems, a computer centre with 120 systems, a conference room, and a seminar room. Level 3 will have other facilities for reference collections, reading, and competitive examinations.

Of the total estimated cost, AU will spend up to Rs 7 crore. The tender process for the project is likely to begin soon.

The State government will coordinate the construction of the iconic building.

He said that it will stand as an iconic building among the centenary projects. The process of identifying the suitable site is in progress. Three sites are under consideration, and one among them will be finalised.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu