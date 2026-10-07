Six New Airports for AP: Rammohan Naidu at CII Summit in Vizag

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu announced that six more airports will be built in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking after inaugurating the CII regional summit at IIM (V) in Vizag on Wednesday, he claimed: “An airport is being inaugurated every 45 days in the country.”

Describing the recently launched Bhogapuram International Airport as a source of pride for Andhra Pradesh, Rammohan Naidu said North Andhra would witness massive industrial growth.

He added that the Visakha Economic Region would soon become a reality.

State Minister for Infrastructure and Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy called on entrepreneurs to partner in Andhra Pradesh’s growth by investing in the State.

Promising logistics support to those who come forward to set up companies in the State, Reddy said several projects would come up.

He added that the State proposed four multi-modal logistics parks, 22 truck terminals and 300 cold chain centres.

Several companies signed MoUs with the government at the summit.

Local MP M. Sribharat and others were present.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu