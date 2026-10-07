Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrates 93rd Foundation Day with new milestone

With several records to its name, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), previously known as the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, celebrates its 93rd Foundation Day today, October 7.

Making rapid strides in cargo handling, the port, the pride of Visakhapatnam, has crossed many milestones, playing a key role in maritime operations.

It began its journey in 1933 with just 0.13 million tonnes and has grown massively over the last 93 years, showing impressive performance.

In the last fiscal year 2025-26, the VPA handled a record cargo of 91.17 million tonnes, setting a new target for this year.

With modern technology, the VPA looks forward to reaching new heights in cargo handling.

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has also contributed to society through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

It liberally contributes funds to promote healthcare, education, and greenery in the city. It also partnered with the GVMC and the National Highways Authority of India to fund public flyovers and connectivity roads.

A key player in the growth of Visakhapatnam, the port, with a splendid history of 93 years, plans big to create new records.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu