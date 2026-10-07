Youth's Death at Vizag Beach Was Suicide, Say Police

After a long investigation, the One-town police in Vizag have concluded that the youth, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the beach opposite the Naval Quarters on September 6, committed suicide. The youth, Chanti (30) from Bhogapuram mandal, Vizianagaram district, was staying in the city and earning a livelihood by fishing.

According to the police, who gave details of the case to the media on Tuesday evening, Chanti went to his sister’s house and told her that he was getting threatening calls. The next morning, he was found dead at the Vizag beach, and although the police initially suspected murder due to injuries on the body, an investigation from all angles revealed it was a suicide.

His wife is staying with her parents following differences with Chanti, who was addicted to alcohol. On September 6, Chanti was seen with a rope tied around his neck and beating himself up with a wooden piece. Later, he was found dead. Based on the post-mortem report and after questioning many people, the police confirmed that he ended his life by using a rope.